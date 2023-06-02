Arkansas Supreme Court blocks motion to block temporary restraining order on LEARNS act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A motion to block a temporary restraining order against the LEARNS Act has been denied by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright issued the restraining order on Friday, May 26, after a lawsuit was filed against the LEARNS Act.

The lawsuit, filed by Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students and concerned parents, said that because the act had an emergency clause, that was not voted on separately from the bill, Arkansas LEARNS is not yet state law.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate said the way they recorded an emergency clause while voting on the bill is in line with the state constitution requiring emergency clauses be voted on separately.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion on May 30, asking the Supreme Court to Block the restraining order.

The court voted to deny Griffin’s request, while also agreeing to expedite a hearing on the case.

The court asked both sides to have their briefings submitted by 9:00 a.m. on June 6, and reply briefs by 9:00 a.m. June 7.

