Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Supreme Court blocks motion to block temporary restraining order on LEARNS act

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A motion to block a temporary restraining order against the LEARNS Act has been denied by the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright issued the restraining order on Friday, May 26, after a lawsuit was filed against the LEARNS Act.

The lawsuit, filed by Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students and concerned parents, said that because the act had an emergency clause, that was not voted on separately from the bill, Arkansas LEARNS is not yet state law.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate said the way they recorded an emergency clause while voting on the bill is in line with the state constitution requiring emergency clauses be voted on separately.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed a motion on May 30, asking the Supreme Court to Block the restraining order.

The court voted to deny Griffin’s request, while also agreeing to expedite a hearing on the case.

The court asked both sides to have their briefings submitted by 9:00 a.m. on June 6, and reply briefs by 9:00 a.m. June 7.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested
A crash with entrapment near Industrial Street and Kathleen Street has several lanes blocked.
Jonesboro road back open following crash
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Police in Blytheville are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.
City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

Latest News

Some employees took stretching their legs in the office to the next level Friday
Jonesboro holds corporate olympics
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden to say default ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on debt ceiling deal Friday evening
Smiling faces were hard at work today in Jonesboro.
Radius Project helping the community
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Thieves were able to take spreader chains from the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge construction site...
Construction site dealing with thefts