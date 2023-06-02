Commission approves request to relocate medical marijuana dispensary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical marijuana dispensary in Brookland could soon be moving to Jonesboro.

On Thursday, June 1, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission approved a request from NEA Full Spectrum to relocate to the Hilltop area of Jonesboro.

NEA Full Spectrum expressed its need to move after a law allowing the legal sale of marijuana was passed in Missouri.

The request was brought before the commission at two previous meetings but was tabled on both occasions.

An attorney representing CROP, another dispensary located in Jonesboro, spoke against the move.

The attorney cited a rule prohibiting a dispensary from being within 1,500 feet of a school, church, or facility with people with developmental disabilities.

According to the attorney, the CEO of Families Inc. had stated that while they did not treat people with developmental disabilities, several of the people that they do treat for behavioral issues also have developmental disabilities.

The attorney then pointed out that Families Inc. is 860 feet away from NEA Full Spectrum’s proposed location in Jonesboro.

A motion was also put forth to deny the request due to the number of times the dispensary has relocated in the past. However, the motion did not pass.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.