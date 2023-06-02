Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Construction site dealing with thefts

Thieves were able to take spreader chains from the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge construction site...
Thieves were able to take spreader chains from the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge construction site near Spring River.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Fulton County is investigating thefts at an Arkansas Department of Transportation bridge construction site.

Theieves were able to take spreader chains from the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge construction site near Spring River.

ArDOT Resident Engineer Adam Watson said spreader chains are costly and could cause slowdowns in completing the project.

“On this project, the contractor has been using these chains to set a steel beam in place, and without these chains, it makes it a task that’s almost impossible to complete,” Watson said.

Watson added it was frustrating that someone chose to steal from the site.

“It’s very frustrating when people decide to steal. The goal is to build a quality product in the most efficient time frame possible, and when people decide to steal, it can create delays on projects for days or even weeks,” Watson said.

Call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on the equipment’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested
A crash with entrapment near Industrial Street and Kathleen Street has several lanes blocked.
Jonesboro road back open following crash
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Police in Blytheville are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.
City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

Latest News

Some employees took stretching their legs in the office to the next level Friday
Jonesboro holds corporate olympics
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden to say default ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on debt ceiling deal Friday evening
Smiling faces were hard at work today in Jonesboro.
Radius Project helping the community
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston