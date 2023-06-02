Four Red Wolves preparing to compete in NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four Arkansas State athletes qualified for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. They’ll compete June 7th-10th in Austin, Texas.
Wednesday, June 7th
2:30pm: Aimar Palma Simo (men’s hammer throw final) (ESPN+)
6:30pm: Bradley Jelmert (men’s pole vault final) (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 8th
8:02pm: Pauline Meyer (women’s 3000m steeplechase semifinal) (ESPN2 & ESPN+)
Friday, June 9th
2:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 100m hurdles) (ESPN+)
3:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - high jump) (ESPN+)
5:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - shot put) (ESPN+)
9:43pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 200m)
Saturday, June 10th
4:00pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - long jump) (ESPN+)
5:15pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - javelin) (ESPN+)
8:24pm: Pauline Meyer (women’s 3000m steeplechase final) (ESPN2)
9:43pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 800m)
Arkansas State track & field has had at least one athlete qualify for an NCAA Championship in 12 straight seasons. The streak started in 2011 with All-American pole vaulter Stephanie Foreman. Sharika Nelvis, Jaylen Bacon, Roelf Pienaar, and Carter Shell are some of the other names that have reached the NCAA stage. Pascoe made back-to-back appearances in the men’s steeplechase.
Red Wolves Track & Field NCAA Championship Qualification Streak
2023
Aimar Palma Simo (men’s hammer throw)
Bradley Jelmert (men’s pole vault)
Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon)
Pauline Meyer (women’s steeplechase)
2022
Bennett Pascoe (men’s steeplechase - reached final, finished 12th, 2nd Team All-American)
2021
Bennett Pascoe (men’s steeplechase - reached final, finished 11th, 2nd Team All-American)
Eron Carter (men’s discus - 22nd, Honorable Mention All-American)
2020
Camryn Newton-Smith (indoor pentathlon - no competition due to COVID-19, All-American)
2019
Michael Carr (men’s pole vault - 5th, 1st Team All-American)
Carter Shell (men’s long jump - 14th, 2nd Team All-American)
Caitland Smith (women’s 100m - 13th, 2nd Team All-American; women’s 200m - 17th, 2nd Team All-American)
2018
Cristian Ravar Ladislau (men’s hammer throw - 15th, 2nd Team All-American)
Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 9th, 2nd Team All-American; men’s 200m - 18th, Honorable Mention All-American)
Elijah Ross (men’s 200m - 23rd, Honorable Mention All-American)
Carter Shell (men’s long jump - 23rd, Honorable Mention All-American)
Itamar Levi (men’s shot put - 22nd, Honorable Mention All-American)
Caitland Smith (women’s 100m - 20th, Honorable Mention All-American)
Calea Carr (women’s discus - 6th, 1st Team All-American)
2017
Cristian Ravar Ladislau (men’s hammer throw - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)
Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 5th, 1st Team All-American; men’s 200m - 8th, 1st Team All-American)
Erin Farmer (women’s shot put - 9th, 2nd Team All-American)
Tiaan Steenkamp (men’s high jump - 15th, 2nd Team All-American)
Calea Carr (women’s discus - 19th, Honorable Mention All-American)
Viktoriia Sadokhina (women’s triple jump - 18th, Honorable Mention All-American)
2016
Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 2nd, 1st Team All-American)
Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 12th, 2nd Team All-American)
Kristina Knott (women’s 100m - 17th, Honorable Mention All-American)
Erin Farmer (women’s shot put - 10th, 2nd Team All-American)
2015
Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 3rd, 1st Team All-American)
Richard Chavez (men’s shot put - 13th, 2nd Team All-American)
Ethan Sandusky (men’s pole vault - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)
2014
Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles national champion, 1st Team All-American)
Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 9th, 2nd Team All-American)
Chris Nicasio (men’s hammer throw - 20th, Honorable Mention All-American)
2013
Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles - 6th, 1st Team All-American)
Stephanie Foreman (women’s pole vault - 17th, Honorable Mention All-American)
Solomon Williams (men’s 110m hurdles - 12th, 2nd Team All-American)
2012
Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)
2011
Stephanie Foreman (women’s pole vault - 10th, 2nd Team All-American)
