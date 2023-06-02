Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Four Red Wolves preparing to compete in NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Four Arkansas State athletes will compete in the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships.
Four Arkansas State athletes will compete in the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships.(Source: NCAA)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four Arkansas State athletes qualified for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. They’ll compete June 7th-10th in Austin, Texas.

Wednesday, June 7th

2:30pm: Aimar Palma Simo (men’s hammer throw final) (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Bradley Jelmert (men’s pole vault final) (ESPN+)

Thursday, June 8th

8:02pm: Pauline Meyer (women’s 3000m steeplechase semifinal) (ESPN2 & ESPN+)

Friday, June 9th

2:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 100m hurdles) (ESPN+)

3:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - high jump) (ESPN+)

5:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - shot put) (ESPN+)

9:43pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 200m)

Saturday, June 10th

4:00pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - long jump) (ESPN+)

5:15pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - javelin) (ESPN+)

8:24pm: Pauline Meyer (women’s 3000m steeplechase final) (ESPN2)

9:43pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 800m)

Arkansas State track & field has had at least one athlete qualify for an NCAA Championship in 12 straight seasons. The streak started in 2011 with All-American pole vaulter Stephanie Foreman. Sharika Nelvis, Jaylen Bacon, Roelf Pienaar, and Carter Shell are some of the other names that have reached the NCAA stage. Pascoe made back-to-back appearances in the men’s steeplechase.

Red Wolves Track & Field NCAA Championship Qualification Streak

2023

Aimar Palma Simo (men’s hammer throw)

Bradley Jelmert (men’s pole vault)

Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon)

Pauline Meyer (women’s steeplechase)

2022

Bennett Pascoe (men’s steeplechase - reached final, finished 12th, 2nd Team All-American)

2021

Bennett Pascoe (men’s steeplechase - reached final, finished 11th, 2nd Team All-American)

Eron Carter (men’s discus - 22nd, Honorable Mention All-American)

2020

Camryn Newton-Smith (indoor pentathlon - no competition due to COVID-19, All-American)

2019

Michael Carr (men’s pole vault - 5th, 1st Team All-American)

Carter Shell (men’s long jump - 14th, 2nd Team All-American)

Caitland Smith (women’s 100m - 13th, 2nd Team All-American; women’s 200m - 17th, 2nd Team All-American)

2018

Cristian Ravar Ladislau (men’s hammer throw - 15th, 2nd Team All-American)

Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 9th, 2nd Team All-American; men’s 200m - 18th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Elijah Ross (men’s 200m - 23rd, Honorable Mention All-American)

Carter Shell (men’s long jump - 23rd, Honorable Mention All-American)

Itamar Levi (men’s shot put - 22nd, Honorable Mention All-American)

Caitland Smith (women’s 100m - 20th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Calea Carr (women’s discus - 6th, 1st Team All-American)

2017

Cristian Ravar Ladislau (men’s hammer throw - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)

Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 5th, 1st Team All-American; men’s 200m - 8th, 1st Team All-American)

Erin Farmer (women’s shot put - 9th, 2nd Team All-American)

Tiaan Steenkamp (men’s high jump - 15th, 2nd Team All-American)

Calea Carr (women’s discus - 19th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Viktoriia Sadokhina (women’s triple jump - 18th, Honorable Mention All-American)

2016

Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 2nd, 1st Team All-American)

Jaylen Bacon (men’s 100m - 12th, 2nd Team All-American)

Kristina Knott (women’s 100m - 17th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Erin Farmer (women’s shot put - 10th, 2nd Team All-American)

2015

Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 3rd, 1st Team All-American)

Richard Chavez (men’s shot put - 13th, 2nd Team All-American)

Ethan Sandusky (men’s pole vault - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)

2014

Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles national champion, 1st Team All-American)

Roelf Pienaar (men’s long jump - 9th, 2nd Team All-American)

Chris Nicasio (men’s hammer throw - 20th, Honorable Mention All-American)

2013

Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles - 6th, 1st Team All-American)

Stephanie Foreman (women’s pole vault - 17th, Honorable Mention All-American)

Solomon Williams (men’s 110m hurdles - 12th, 2nd Team All-American)

2012

Sharika Nelvis (women’s 100m hurdles - 16th, 2nd Team All-American)

2011

Stephanie Foreman (women’s pole vault - 10th, 2nd Team All-American)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested
A crash with entrapment near Industrial Street and Kathleen Street has several lanes blocked.
Jonesboro road back open following crash
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Police in Blytheville are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.
City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

Latest News

Arkansas State pitcher Kyler Carmack announced that he's entering the transfer portal.
Arkansas State RHP Kyler Carmack entering transfer portal
Dunn was the pitching coach at LSU for the past decade.
Sources: Arkansas State pitching coach Alan Dunn not returning
The State of A-State is summer profiles on several Arkansas State sports.
2023 State of A-State: Women’s Soccer
2023 State of A-State: Women’s Soccer