Fulton County homicides leave residents disturbed

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With two homicides in under two days in Fulton County, many residents are left disturbed.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 31 responded to a report of a shooting in the Glencoe area, where they found a man with “at least a single gunshot wound.”

27-year-old Brandon Chrisco was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect was arrested and awaits the filing of formal charges.

On June 1, deputies responded to the Viola area for reports of a body being found.

Deputies found 59-year-old David Southerland, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fulton County Sheriff Jake Smith said Southerland’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and Arkansas State Police are assisting.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to Southerland’s death.

With the two recent deaths, many county residents are worried as they say this hasn’t happened before.

“Several years ago, there was another killing just down the road, and it gets really close to home when it comes here. Everyone knows everyone. It’s scary. It’s terrifying because we’re all neighbors,” said Glencoe resident Melissa Herring.

Residents like Doris May say the deaths are out of character for the county, as it’s usually peaceful.

“I love this area. Very quiet. Good place to raise kids. Got lots of outside activities to do, but when you start thinking about murders. It never happens here, and it happened,” May said.

Larry Mills explained he moved to the area to escape these kinds of situations.

“Kind of why I moved up here. To get away from Jonesboro and all the issues over there, and it’s kind of surprising.” Mills said.

Doris May added that she’s now locking her doors and keeping a better eye out for what’s happening around her.

“I’m keeping my doors locked even when I’m just running in the house. I lock the doors because I’m scared,” May said.

Fulton County Sheriff Jake Smith said the two deaths are isolated incidents and the county is not in danger.

“Even though the frequency seems to be growing, the public is not in any great danger. It appears in both incidents the victims were probably known by both their perpetrators,” Smith said.

The sheriff added county investigators are conducting interviews, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

