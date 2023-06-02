Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston

Hot air balloons will fly over a southeast Missouri in June. The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival happens June 16-18 at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hot air balloons will fly over a southeast Missouri city in June.

According to the city, the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds.

Some of the events over those three days will include tethered balloon rides, balloon flight, balloon glow, live music, food vendors and more.

It costs $10 per vehicle for a weekend pass.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested
A crash with entrapment near Industrial Street and Kathleen Street has several lanes blocked.
Jonesboro road back open following crash
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Police in Blytheville are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.
City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

Latest News

Some employees took stretching their legs in the office to the next level Friday
Jonesboro holds corporate olympics
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden to say default ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on debt ceiling deal Friday evening
Smiling faces were hard at work today in Jonesboro.
Radius Project helping the community
Thieves were able to take spreader chains from the Nine Mile Ridge Bridge construction site...
Construction site dealing with thefts