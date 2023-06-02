Jonesboro holds corporate olympics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some employees took stretching their legs in the office to the next level Friday.

Teams from different corporations in the area competed for bronze, silver, and gold medals in the “Corporate Olympics.”

The Community Health Education Foundation hosted the event at the Trim Gym in Jonesboro. and Chairman of the event, Carlitta Moore, said the fun and games is for a good cause.

“We are advocating for health and fitness for all of our corporations around Jonesboro and we want to make sure that everyone is keeping a healthy lifestyle,” Moore said.

Businesses paid a registration fee to participate in the event, and Moore said those funds go to helping those in the community, “we do things like looking at health checks, health and wellness, we do the Red Dress Gala. We also make sure that anybody that needs assistance whether it’s health-related, heart-related, women’s health, mental health, we are here to help our community.”

Different businesses came out to participate in games such as baggo, volleyball, and even intense matches of Jenga.

Blade Blevins with Centennial Bank has been a participant for several years and said that it’s an event that helps businesses outside of just raising money for a good cause.

“It’s really good for the community and it’s a good way to get out of the office and to get people together, and kind of build teamwork and meet other people, network as well,” Blevins said.

The Community Health Education Foundation consistently provides resources around the area.

“We take the time to place AEDs around the county. We recently just placed our 100th AED about three weeks ago,” Moore said.

The next event the foundation has planned is the Heart and Sole marathon in September.

The Community Health Education Foundation’s motto is “In the community, for the community.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.