June 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warm and humid weather will continue today, with a few pop-up thunderstorms expected again.

Most places will stay dry again, but the coverage will be slightly more than the past few days.

A front will move through on Friday, but it mainly drops the humidity.

While the air will be much less muggy this weekend and next week, the temperatures will still go into the low and mid-90s.

There are signs that another cold front will move in by the middle of next week, dropping temperatures into the 80s to end next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A weekend of fun planned in Wynne, Maddie Sexton joins us live with what you can expect.

Plus, Plans to improve an area of Independence County that leaves traffic backed up for a long time after a crash.

Formal charges were filed in a case involving sewage dumped in Izard County.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

