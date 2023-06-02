Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Old Time Music holds Ozark Heritage Festival

Old Time Music holds Ozark Heritage Festival
Old Time Music holds Ozark Heritage Festival(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Old Time Music is hosting the Ozark Heritage Festival on June 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday will feature The Isaacs, and Saturday, The Blackwood Brothers.

The 2023 Festival partners include the West Plains Council on the Arts, the City of West Plains, the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, West Plains Civic Center, and Missouri State University-West Plains.

Partial funding for this event is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

Additional support has been provided by the Missouri Humanities and Missouri Department of Tourism.

For more information on the event and its performers, visit Old Time Music’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested
A crash with entrapment near Industrial Street and Kathleen Street has several lanes blocked.
Jonesboro road back open following crash
A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured.
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash
Police in Blytheville are bringing back the neighborhood watch program.
City of Blytheville begins VIN verifications
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

Latest News

K8 Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 2-4
Furry Friday! Midday Interview with NEA Humane Society
Highway 167 project
Years-long project making way to improve highway access
Photos from a security camera across the street show the man who stole Thompson's car.
Rash of stolen cars leave many with nowhere to go