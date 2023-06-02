Old Time Music holds Ozark Heritage Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Old Time Music is hosting the Ozark Heritage Festival on June 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday will feature The Isaacs, and Saturday, The Blackwood Brothers.

The 2023 Festival partners include the West Plains Council on the Arts, the City of West Plains, the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, West Plains Civic Center, and Missouri State University-West Plains.

Partial funding for this event is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

Additional support has been provided by the Missouri Humanities and Missouri Department of Tourism.

For more information on the event and its performers, visit Old Time Music’s website.

