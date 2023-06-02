Protecting your skin during the summer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunburns aren’t just a few days inconvenience, they can turn into a serious problem down the road.

The warmer weather of summertime brings more outside activities and more sun exposure.

The average UV index on a typical summer day is 9, meaning you can get a sunburn with just 15 minutes or less of sun exposure.

Dermatologist Adams Sills said that the risk of not wearing sunscreen can be extremely harmful to the skin.

“The risk of not wearing sunscreen is, obviously you have a much higher risk of getting sunburns, which can lead to sun cancer,” Sills said. “You don’t always have to get burns to increase your risk of skin cancer; Chronic sun exposure can also lead to skin cancer ultimately.”

Even on a cloudy day, the UV rays still penetrate the skin and it’s important to protect yourself.

Skincare specialist Jaime King said that it’s important to always have some SPF on your face, even if you aren’t planning on spending a lot of time outside.

“Even just walking in and out of work, everyone needs to pay attention to that,” said King.

While you may think you can’t get a nice tan with sunscreen, Dr. Sills says with SPF 30 sunscreen, you can get a much safer tan.

“I would recommend still using sunscreen, you’re still going to get a tan, it just won’t happen as quickly but it’s a more protective tan and it’s better for you, lessening your chance of getting skin cancer,” he said.

Protection doesn’t stop with just one layer. Corrie Jones said that reapplication is crucial, especially when participating in summer activities.

“Sweating and swimming, things that it can get wore off,” Jones said.

Dr. Sills recommends a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and for kids, he recommends a sunscreen with zinc for their sensitive skin.

