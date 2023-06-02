Energy Alert
Radius Project helping the community

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Smiling faces were hard at work today in Jonesboro.

Radius Work Camp returned this year and helped paint and clean up a house today.

Radius Work Camp is made up of different churches from surrounding states and works to provide help to those in need, all while having a good time.

Today’s supervisor, Coleman Bevill, said they’re working towards a goal each time.

“This is uh, it’s a once-a-year thing, and we do it for three days, just trying to get the projects finished,” Bevill said.

Kids of all ages were eager to help climb the ladders, paint the siding, and clean up the yard.

Bevill said they have similar projects happening in Paragould and Cherokee Village.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

