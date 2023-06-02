Energy Alert
Rattlesnakes making an appearance once again in northeast Arkansas

This books shows how common it is to see a Timber Rattlesnake in Arkansas.
This books shows how common it is to see a Timber Rattlesnake in Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the sun is coming out it is mating season for one animal that some homeowners are not too fond of stumbling across.

There have been many reports of people finding rattlesnakes in yards around northeast Arkansas.

Branon Thiesse with the Craighead County Extension office said they are ways to try and prevent them from making a visit.

“You’ve got high weeds that surround your property to keep those mowed down they don’t like being exposed too much that not saying they won’t come into your yard that just helps reduce the likelihood that they would show up,” Thiesse said.

He stressed the Timber Rattlesnake is native to Arkansas, but you tend to see the Diamondbacks in the western part of the state.

If you do see one, Thiesse encourages people to stay calm and act like it is not there. He said more times than not, the snake is scared of you.

