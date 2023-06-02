As temperatures rise so do the number of ticks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the unofficial start of summer in the rear view mirror many people are getting out and about and there is one thing people sometimes forget to do at the end of the day, check for ticks.

Tickcheck.com estimates there have been a total of 870 true cases of Lyme disease in Arkansas since 2000.

Branon Thiesse the Extension Agent for Craighead County said there are ways to keep the little bugs away.

“You can tuck your pant legs into your boots, or you can actually tape around your pants to not give them an avenue to go up your legs or things like that,” Thiesse said.

Kimberly Knowles and her family are one group that takes lots of precautions when it comes to ticks, they were out camping Friday and said there is no such thing as checking too much.

“Out here camping we are constantly catching anytime we come back from camp anytime we go somewhere,” Knowles said.

Tick bites can cause Lyme Disease if left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system causing for some serious issues, so Thiesse stressed how important it is to check right away.

“It’s important because the longer the tick stays on there the more of the stuff gets into you and could cause you some issues,” Thiesse said

Thiesse said to get rid of ticks the best thing to do is pick them off your skin and burn them to make sure they are dead.

