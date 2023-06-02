Energy Alert
Valley View OF/P Slade Caldwell named 2023 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

Valley View junior OF/P Slade Caldwell was named the 2023 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of...
Valley View junior OF/P Slade Caldwell was named the 2023 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blazer earned one of the biggest honors on the diamond.

Valley View junior outfielder & pitcher Slade Caldwell was selected as the 2023 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year. He’s the first NEA athlete to earn the accolade since Trey Killian (Mountain Home) in 2012.

Caldwell hit .512 with 5 HR and 31 RBI as the Blazers reached the state finals for the 3rd straight season. He also had 40 steals and 40 walks. On the mound, the Ole Miss commit was 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA, recording 72 strikeouts.

Caldwell adds Gatorade Player of the Year to an extensive Valley View resume. He earned All-State honors in football and baseball in 2022.

Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Players of the Year - NEA winners

2023: Slade Caldwell (Valley View)

2012: Trey Killian (Mountain Home)

2011: Dillon Howard (Searcy)

2007: Scott Sammons (Searcy)

2006: Murray Watts (Jonesboro)

2002: Daniel Haigwood (Midland)

1999: Brandon Love (Viola)

1998: Lance Lamberth (Batesville)

1987: David Williams (Marked Tree)

