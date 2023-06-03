Energy Alert
21 vehicles stolen from Memphis auction site, police say

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 21 vehicles were stolen from a Memphis auction site on Sunday, according to Memphis police.

On May 28, at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to United Auto Exchange in Oakhaven, where a manager told police that unknown individuals stole cars from the business’ lot.

A security guard told officers that he was going in to work when he heard an engine revving and saw multiple cars leave the lot.

Police say that video surveillance shows an unknown person in a black four-door sedan pull into the parking lot around 3:34 p.m. A person driving a forklift is then seen removing an auction van that was parked in front of the business’ gate.

An auction pickup truck was then seen ramming the fence minutes later.

Police say unknown individuals are then seen driving out of the lot with the auction vehicles, coming back, and taking more vehicles.

Officers were able to count 21 auction cars stolen from the business in total.

Police could not confirm the number of suspects nor provide a description of those responsible.

The manager told police that they could not provide the VIN information or value of the stolen vehicles until inventory was reviewed.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

