Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas veteran celebrates 105th birthday

An Arkansas family gathers together to celebrate the 105th birthday of Army veteran, Claude Bell.
An Arkansas family gathers together to celebrate the 105th birthday of Army veteran, Claude Bell.(KATV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - One family gathered at a nursing home to celebrate an Arkansas veteran’s 105th birthday.

Claude Bell lived a full life, from being a farmer to serving in the army, but his children best described him as a family man, KATV says.

“He farmed rice for 40 years or something, and how he is in the physical condition he is now just amazes me,” Keith Bell, Claude’s youngest son, said.

As his family grew, more and more became fascinated with his story.

“He was an Army medic during World War II,” said grandson Shawn Bell. “He did not really talk about that, but he was stationed in England, France, and Belgium. I think that is really cool just to imagine what he saw on the battlefield.”

Now Claude spends his days at the DeWitt Nursing Home.

“He is the oldest living veteran in Arkansas,” said Claude’s great-grandson Gabe Thrash. “That is pretty cool.”

His family says his next goal is to make it to 110.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Non-profit, Friends of George's, win court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
This project is just one of the early phases of revitalization in the downtown area according...
Pocket Park project underway in Mississippi County
Osceola was once a thriving town, full of shops and people according to residents we spoke with.
Survey opens up conversation to help declining community
21 vehicles stolen from Memphis auction site, police say