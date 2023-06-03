Arkansas veteran celebrates 105th birthday

DEWITT, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - One family gathered at a nursing home to celebrate an Arkansas veteran’s 105th birthday.

Claude Bell lived a full life, from being a farmer to serving in the army, but his children best described him as a family man, KATV says.

“He farmed rice for 40 years or something, and how he is in the physical condition he is now just amazes me,” Keith Bell, Claude’s youngest son, said.

As his family grew, more and more became fascinated with his story.

“He was an Army medic during World War II,” said grandson Shawn Bell. “He did not really talk about that, but he was stationed in England, France, and Belgium. I think that is really cool just to imagine what he saw on the battlefield.”

Now Claude spends his days at the DeWitt Nursing Home.

“He is the oldest living veteran in Arkansas,” said Claude’s great-grandson Gabe Thrash. “That is pretty cool.”

His family says his next goal is to make it to 110.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.