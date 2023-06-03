Carter County hosts 3rd annual food truck festival

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KAIT) - The Carter County community took advantage of the warm weather to head down to the Current River Food Truck Festival.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Carter County Courthouse.

With homemade crafts, live entertainment, and over 10 food trucks, people had no shortage of entertainment.

Unshaken Worship closed out the festival.

Current River Food Truck Festival says that at least three food trucks sold out of food.

The event lasted until 4 p.m.

