Fundraiser brings awareness about human trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas hosted Ride Against Trafficking on Saturday to raise awareness about human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is actually a crime that is hidden in plain sight,” said Megan Brown, founder of Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. “It could be someone that you could potentially be going to school with, encounter in the grocery store, possibly work with, even a friend or a family member.”

The fundraiser brings motorcyclists from the area and sends them on an educational route throughout Northeast Arkansas.

“They learn about human trafficking from along the route that they’re taking throughout Northeast Arkansas, so we have signs that talk about facts and statistics about trafficking,” Brown said.

Human trafficking isn’t just a problem in the country and northeast Arkansas is no exception.

“We see a lot of trafficking within the agricultural and farming industry, nail salons, restaurants, and even elicit massage businesses,” she said.

She also said trafficking is not like what people see in the movies. There are a lot of rumors about how trafficking happens.

“Many people think traffickers target people by putting something in their vehicles. Traffickers don’t work that way,” she explained. “They’re trying to build a relationship with the victim. They’re trying to groom the victim.”

Brown hopes to raise awareness with the fundraiser and possibly keep someone from becoming a victim.

“If they’re out there stopping at a truck stop or gas station along their route, we just want the bikers to be aware of that so that they could potentially protect someone,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.