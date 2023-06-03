Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri Hospital Association report shows need for more nurses

The report shows a slight decline in the high vacancy and turnover rates experienced in 2021 but were still higher than historical rates.
The report shows a slight decline in the high vacancy and turnover rates experienced in 2021...
The report shows a slight decline in the high vacancy and turnover rates experienced in 2021 but were still higher than historical rates.(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report from the Missouri Hospital Association says Missouri needs more nurses.

MHA says the vacancy rate for 2022 is 17.4 percent and in the Ozarks, we’re a little under the state average.

The researchers say an estimated 97,000 Registered Nurses left the workforce in the past two years due to stress, burnout, and retirement.

KY3 spoke to both CoxHealth and Mercy about the way they’re approaching the problem.

”There are some structural problems in terms of workforce right across the country, and southwest Missouri is not immune to that,” said Mercy Springfield Vice President Mark Moir. ”Nursing is obviously always going to be an area where we’re going to be looking for a better inflow of potential candidates.”

”We are really choosing more of a proactive approach to address these issues in the short and long term,” said Katelyn Lenhart of Cox Health. “We know that we still have to be proactive in investing in our workforce, supporting our current employees, and then also developing ways that we can retain and attract new talent to healthcare.”

Lenhart says its vacancy rates for nursing are lower than the MHA 2023 workforce report.

The researchers say the state could lose another 600,000 nurses in the next five years.

Despite the numbers, both Mercy and CoxHealth are confident they can keep staff.

”We will constantly focus on different ways to fill our open positions because we want to get ahead of this,” said Lenhart.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Non-profit, Friends of George's, win court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
This project is just one of the early phases of revitalization in the downtown area according...
Pocket Park project underway in Mississippi County
Osceola was once a thriving town, full of shops and people according to residents we spoke with.
Survey opens up conversation to help declining community
Justin Dale of Jonesboro was arrested for possessing and distributing sexual content involving...
Jonesboro man arrested for child porn
Allen Oliver of Paragould was arrested for sexually assaulting a child
Paragould man arrested for sexually assaulting a child