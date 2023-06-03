Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nonprofit, LGBTQ+ theatre company Friends of George’s, has officially won its court case challenging Tennessee’s ban on public drag shows, on June 2.
On March 29, the non-profit filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Tennessee over passing the first-of-its-kind bill.
The bill banned “adult cabaret performances” in places where children could see it.
Friends of George’s sued saying the bill violated their first amendment rights.
Friends of Georges Conclusion
