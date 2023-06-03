Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows

Energy Alert
Non-profit, Friends of George's, win court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nonprofit, LGBTQ+ theatre company Friends of George’s, has officially won its court case challenging Tennessee’s ban on public drag shows, on June 2.

On March 29, the non-profit filed a federal lawsuit against the State of Tennessee over passing the first-of-its-kind bill.

The bill banned “adult cabaret performances” in places where children could see it.

Friends of George’s sued saying the bill violated their first amendment rights.

