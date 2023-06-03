One dead, two injured following two-vehicle crash

BLACK OAK, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Black Oak.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened on State Highway 18 and State Highway 135 at 8:18 a.m. Friday.

55-year-old Tammy Marie Flemming of Wilson was heading in her 2018 Nissan Rogue when she turned left onto State Highway 135.

ASP states Flemming failed to yield, striking a 2016 GMC Sierra’s driver-side door, driven by 25-year-old Devon Payne.

Flemming suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Payne and the passenger were taken to NEA Baptist Hospital for their injuries.

Flemming’s body will be held at Emerson Funeral Home.

The weather was clear, and the roads were dry during the crash.

