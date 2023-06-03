Paragould man arrested for sexually assaulting a child

Energy Alert
Allen Oliver of Paragould was arrested for sexually assaulting a child
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man was arrested after being accused of raping a child.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, a juvenile’s mother contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, asking to speak to a detective.

The juvenile told police that Allen Oliver of Paragould had been sexually abusing her since 2022, and had sexually assaulted her 12 times since then.

Oliver was arrested for trafficking of persons and rape/sexual intercourse/forcible compulsion, both Class Y felonies.

Oliver went before a judge on June 2, 2023, and was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

