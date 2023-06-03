Energy Alert
Pocket Park project underway in Mississippi County

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Osceola is getting an upgrade to one of its open spaces.

Phase one of the Pocket Park project began this week.

This project is just one of the early phases of revitalization in the downtown area according to leaders with Osceola Main Street Inc.

Although construction just began, the park will feature awnings, turf, and create a space for residents to enjoy the downtown area.

“We want to bring life to the downtown area and we know people seeing this project is going to bring more people, more bands, more excitement,” said Kristi Hopper, executive director for Osceola Main Street.

This project is funded by a grant from Arkansas Main Street.

Leaders with Osceola Main Street said this project shows the community they are working to make it a better place.

“We want to give them something else to be proud of, something that is theirs and something that is visually going to show progress and that we are stepping our game up,” said Justin Cissell, president of Osceola Main Street Inc.

