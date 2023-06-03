Thieves steal thousands of dollars of building materials from tornado victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - While some managed to rebuild from the March 31 tornado, those who took a direct hit can’t say the same.

The Tebrugges have worked tirelessly to resume their lives, but they say thieves paused those plans.

Tammy and Brad Tebrugge say they had over 60 bundles of shingles stolen from their driveway, all in broad daylight.

KARK reports the thieves stole over $4,350 worth of materials.

Brad Tebrugge wants the robbers to come forward.

“You want people to be held accountable for people taking advantage of people in a tough situation,” Brad said.

The Tebrugges spoke to neighbors who had the same situation happen to them, leading Tebrugges to suspect thieves targeted the neighborhood.

