Tinkerfaire works to tinker minds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People of all ages spent their Saturday morning exploring their creative side.

The Arkansas State University Museum hosted the Tinkerfaire on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event brought people of all ages to tinker with different experiments, hoping to inspire all kinds of minds.

Several displays brought out the curiosity in people, from plants that could talk, making piano sounds with hands to making harmonicas with wood and straws.

Event-goers learned trial and error is something that comes with tinkering.

“We allow people to actually do the activities instead of a presenter doing it in front of them. We actually give them materials and let them do the things themselves,” said Jill Kary, curator of education with the Arkansas State University Museum.

Kary hopes the everyone left the event inspired.

“This ticks in all of the brainwaves of what they want to be when they grow up. What if they want to be a scientist, engineer, physics major, maybe an artist? If they find something they’re very interested in here, then they continue to explore that subject,” she said.

