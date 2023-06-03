Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tinkerfaire works to tinker minds

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People of all ages spent their Saturday morning exploring their creative side.

The Arkansas State University Museum hosted the Tinkerfaire on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event brought people of all ages to tinker with different experiments, hoping to inspire all kinds of minds.

Several displays brought out the curiosity in people, from plants that could talk, making piano sounds with hands to making harmonicas with wood and straws.

Event-goers learned trial and error is something that comes with tinkering.

“We allow people to actually do the activities instead of a presenter doing it in front of them. We actually give them materials and let them do the things themselves,” said Jill Kary, curator of education with the Arkansas State University Museum.

Kary hopes the everyone left the event inspired.

“This ticks in all of the brainwaves of what they want to be when they grow up. What if they want to be a scientist, engineer, physics major, maybe an artist? If they find something they’re very interested in here, then they continue to explore that subject,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

People took advantage of the nice weather to stop by a local food truck festival.
Carter County hosts 3rd annual food truck festival
A local nonprofit held an event focusing on family engagement.
Family engagement event held in Jonesboro
Non-profit, Friends of George's, win court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
Non-profit wins court case in Tenn. ban on public drag shows
This project is just one of the early phases of revitalization in the downtown area according...
Pocket Park project underway in Mississippi County