Arkansas baseball’s region tournament matchup with TCU postponed to Sunday, updated regional schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ Fayetteville Regional baseball matchup against TCU has been postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather, the team announced Saturday night. The start time is anticipated to be at 2:00 PM CT.

Santa Clara vs. Arizona remains in a weather delay.

After rain forced the start time for the elimination matchup between Arizona and Santa Clara to be pushed back six hours to an 8:06 PM first pitch, the team made the decision to postpone the matchup.

The third-ranked Razorbacks beat Santa Clara 13-6 Friday to advance to the regional semifinal matchup against the Horned Frogs. The winner of the matchup will advance to the regional championship, which will be played Monday.

First pitch for Monday’s championship matchup is to be determined. If a second game is needed to decide a regional champion, that will be played 30 minutes after the first game ends.

NCAA Fayetteville Regional Revised Schedule

Saturday, June 3

Game 3 – Santa Clara vs. Arizona – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, June 4

Game 4 – TCU vs. Arkansas – 2 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 8 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – TBD

Game 7 – if necessary

