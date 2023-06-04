Arkansas State men’s basketball adds JUCO guard Taryn Todd

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taryn Todd, an experienced 6-5 combo guard with 55 games of Division I experience, has committed to Arkansas State.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman was first to report.

Todd spent last season at Northwest Florida State College, starting 34 games and averaging just under 10 points per game, adding in 3 rebounds and 3 assists a night.

The Vaughan, Ontario, Canada native shot 46 percent from the field, scoring a season-high 23 points in November.

Todd, a 247Sports three-star recruit out of high school, started his career at TCU, getting redshirted during the 2019-2020 campaign.

Ranked a top 15 player out of Canada, Todd would see the court during the 2020-21 season, playing 26 games and starting five. He averaged under 18 minutes a game and scored over 4 points per game. He scored in double figures twice, including an 11-point outing against Iowa State in February and 10 points at Oklahoma State in December.

He would go from the Big 12 to the Mountain West, transferring to New Mexico the following season. Richard Pitino put Todd in his starting five over the first 13 games. Todd would average 6.4 points per game as a starter, scoring in double figures in 3 games, including a career-high 16 points against Grambling in November. One game prior to that, Todd scored 12 points with 7 steals against Colorado State, starting a string of seven straight games with a steal.

When Mountain West play started, Todd moved to the bench, seeing his minutes drop from 21 to under 10 minutes a game, leading to a transfer to Northwest Florida State.

Todd will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as the Red Wolves will look to fill out the final scholarship to complete the 2023-24 roster.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

Caleb Fields (Sr.)

Terrance Ford (Fr.)

Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)

Avery Felts (Soph.)

Julian Lual (Soph.)

Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)

Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

DEPARTURES

Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy

Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

Markise Davis

Omar El-Sheikh

Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

Antwon Jackson (Soph.)

Detrick Reeves (Soph.)

Caleb London (Fr.)

Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

