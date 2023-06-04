Energy Alert
Branson Police Department reports rise in car break-ins during the summer; how you can protect your valuables

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is warning visitors and community members alike of an increase in car break-ins throughout the summer.

That’s why the department is warning people to keep your belongings safe to prevent being a victim of crime.

According to Lieutenant E.J. Jones with BPD, they see an increase in break-ins in the summer due to a multitude of reasons.

“Obviously we have more people coming into town, and also the criminal element knows that when people go on vacation, they bring a lot of valuables,” said Lt. Jones.

That’s why they’re reminding people to keep valuables out of sight, and out of the mind of criminals.

“We really want to stress to people to lock their valuables in the trunk. If you drive a truck or maybe a van or SUV, the best thing to do is hide it underneath the seat. Put it in the back where you can’t see it, but out of sight, out of mind,” said Jones.

A few other tips to follow:

  • Don’t leave firearms unattended in cars.
  • Take the serial numbers of all valuable guns and electronics, this makes it easier to find if stolen.
  • Bring your valuables with you if you can.
  • Lock your car and take your keys with you.
  • Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas. BPD says they see a lot of crime in driveways and cars parked along the street.

“Whenever you park and ensure parking under streetlights, well-traveled, or well-lit areas, that is a really good place to park,” said Jones.

Jones says that the best thing you can do to protect your valuables is to be smart and don’t leave them in plain sight. Thieves are looking for easy opportunities to steal.

“When people go out to steal from vehicles, what they’re looking for is opportunity. So the thing that you’d have in the forefront of your mind is don’t be a target, you know, be a little bit more unwelcoming to criminal activity than the next person,” said Jones.

Lt. Jones also recommends if you see something, say something, Even if it just looks suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 911.

“If you see something that doesn’t look right, please call your local police department,” said Jones. “So if you have those concerns, if you see things that are not supposed to be happening, please report suspicious activity.”

