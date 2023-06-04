Energy Alert
Marybeth Byrd hosts meet and greet

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Marybeth Byrd had the chance to ‘meet and greet’ the former American Idol contestant on Saturday.

Byrd stopped by Pizza Inn in Blytheville, where she talked to fans and took pictures with them.

“It feels so good to be back home and just to see familiar faces and just to feel all the love and support that only a hometown has,” Byrd said.

Byrd made it to the top ten of American Idol; she briefly reflected on her season, saying the dust had already settled and she was getting back to a regular routine.

She also reflected on the support she had on her American Idol run.

“It’s so special because I couldn’t do this without my community. I would not be in this position. The love and support have left me speechless,” she said.

As far as her next move, Byrd said a literal move and something new for fans was coming.

“I am planning on moving to Nashville; we’re actually working on an album we’re planning on releasing in three to four months. After that, we shall see,” she said.

