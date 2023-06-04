Neighborhood clean up in North Jonesboro
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fisher Street community gathered together on Saturday, June 3 for a clean-up day.
The FSCIA coordinated with the City of Jonesboro to organize a clean-up for a portion of North Jonesboro between Belt St. and Front St. and 4th St. to Patrick St.
The community met at the nearby United Methodist church parking lot, where a dumpster was available.
There, people could throw away anything from clothes and tires to appliances and bicycles there.
