Report: Austin Reaves to represent Team USA in FIBA World Cup

After enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign, Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves appears bound to represent Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Reaves, former Razorback Bobby Portis, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Nets forward Mikal Bridges have committed to play for Team USA.

Sources: Lakers’ Austin Reaves, Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Bucks’ Bobby Portis are among current commitments to Team USA for FIBA World Cup this summer.



“At 6-foot-5 and a competent defender, Reaves (and Haliburton, and Edwards, for that matter, who is a 37 percent shooter from 3) fit the mold of the kind of guards Team USA has begun to prioritize in these high-level international competitions where bigger guards who can hold their own defensively and shoot from deep are valuable,” Charania said in the report.

Reaves, a restricted free agent this summer, averaged 13 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field for the Lakers this season, playing a big part in the starting five for the team that made it to the Western Conference finals.

The undrafted free agent saw more success in that playoff run, averaging just under 17 points per game, leading the team with 39 threes made. Reaves shot 46 percent from the field, 44 percent from three and 90 percent at the charity stripe over the 16 games. The Newark native scored over 20 points in 5 of his final 7 games, averaging 20 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game in that stretch.

Reaves also saw success against Memphis in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, scoring a playoff-high 23 points in Game 1 and Game 4.

Portis saw action in 70 games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in his age-27 season.

The Athletic reports the 12-man roster is being compiled by NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Sean Ford.

Team USA’s first exhibition game will be on August 7 against Puerto Rico. World Cup play will start on August 26 against New Zealand.

