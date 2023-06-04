Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Report: Austin Reaves to represent Team USA in FIBA World Cup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman defends during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After enjoying a breakout sophomore campaign, Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves appears bound to represent Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Reaves, former Razorback Bobby Portis, Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Nets forward Mikal Bridges have committed to play for Team USA.

“At 6-foot-5 and a competent defender, Reaves (and Haliburton, and Edwards, for that matter, who is a 37 percent shooter from 3) fit the mold of the kind of guards Team USA has begun to prioritize in these high-level international competitions where bigger guards who can hold their own defensively and shoot from deep are valuable,” Charania said in the report.

Reaves, a restricted free agent this summer, averaged 13 points per game on 53 percent shooting from the field for the Lakers this season, playing a big part in the starting five for the team that made it to the Western Conference finals.

The undrafted free agent saw more success in that playoff run, averaging just under 17 points per game, leading the team with 39 threes made. Reaves shot 46 percent from the field, 44 percent from three and 90 percent at the charity stripe over the 16 games. The Newark native scored over 20 points in 5 of his final 7 games, averaging 20 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game in that stretch.

Reaves also saw success against Memphis in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, scoring a playoff-high 23 points in Game 1 and Game 4.

Portis saw action in 70 games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in his age-27 season.

The Athletic reports the 12-man roster is being compiled by NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Sean Ford.

Team USA’s first exhibition game will be on August 7 against Puerto Rico. World Cup play will start on August 26 against New Zealand.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her
One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Black Oak.
One dead, two injured following two-vehicle crash
While some managed to rebuild from the March 31 tornado, those who took a direct hit can’t say...
Thieves steal thousands of dollars of building materials from tornado victims
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
With two homicides in under two days in Fulton County, many residents are left disturbed.
Fulton County homicides leave residents disturbed

Latest News

The experienced guard committed to the Red Wolves Sunday.
Arkansas State men’s basketball adds JUCO guard Taryn Todd
JUCO transfer Taryn Todd commits to Arkansas State
Camryn Newton-Smith overcoming adversity, looks to bring home NCAA Outdoor Championship
Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)