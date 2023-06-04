West Memphis, Mountain View take 2023 Beast of the East titles

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - We are only 12 Fridays away from the return of Football Friday Night. As several teams transition to offseason workouts, a longtime summer tradition continued in Hoxie Saturday.

The Beast of the East featured a 24-team field, with West Memphis winning the gold division and Mountain View winning the silver.

It was a chance to see several new coaches on the gridiron. Jonesboro and Paragould were some of the teams who made coaching changes represented on the field.

14th Annual Beast of the East Champions!

Gold tournament champs-West Memphis Blue Devils

Silver tournament champs- Mt View Yellowjackets.

Thank you to all the coaches and teams for a great tournament! pic.twitter.com/flrgwHTSg0 — HOXIE MUSTANG FOOTBALL (@HOXIEFOOTBALL) June 3, 2023

“Some new, fresh faces,” Hoxie head coach Tom Sears said. “We had some conflicts with some schools that had basketball camp issues and stuff so we were able to bring some new ones in there and we’re really excited about that. It’s great to get it cranked up again.”

