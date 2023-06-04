Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis, Mountain View take 2023 Beast of the East titles

The Blue Devils took home the title in the Beast of the East Gold Division Saturday.
The Blue Devils took home the title in the Beast of the East Gold Division Saturday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - We are only 12 Fridays away from the return of Football Friday Night. As several teams transition to offseason workouts, a longtime summer tradition continued in Hoxie Saturday.

The Beast of the East featured a 24-team field, with West Memphis winning the gold division and Mountain View winning the silver.

It was a chance to see several new coaches on the gridiron. Jonesboro and Paragould were some of the teams who made coaching changes represented on the field.

“Some new, fresh faces,” Hoxie head coach Tom Sears said. “We had some conflicts with some schools that had basketball camp issues and stuff so we were able to bring some new ones in there and we’re really excited about that. It’s great to get it cranked up again.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

West Memphis, Mountain View win Beast of the East 7-on-7 Tournament at Hoxie
Tyler George was introduced Friday morning as the new Jonesboro head football coach.
Tyler George introduced as new Jonesboro head football coach
Tyler George introduced as new Jonesboro head football coach
Valley View OF/P Slade Caldwell named 2023 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year