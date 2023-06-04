Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of an attack in Blytheville.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of North Ruddle about multiple dogs attacking an elderly female.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Memphis. Police said she suffered serious injuries and is in “serious condition”.

Officers are still processing the scene.

Two of the dogs were shot and killed at the scene. A third dog is in the custody of animal control.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Sheriff Jake Smith told K8 News that deputies responded to that shooting near Glencoe on...
One person dead in shooting, suspect arrested

Latest News

Fans of Marybeth Byrd got a chance to meet and greet the former American Idol contestant on...
Marybeth Byrd hosts meet and greet
Arkansas State track & field gears up for NCAA Outdoor Championships
West Memphis, Mountain View win Beast of the East 7-on-7 Tournament at Hoxie
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas hosted Ride Against Trafficking, a fundraiser, on Saturday to...
Fundraiser brings awareness about human trafficking