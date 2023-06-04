Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of an attack in Blytheville.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of North Ruddle about multiple dogs attacking an elderly female.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Memphis. Police said she suffered serious injuries and is in “serious condition”.

Officers are still processing the scene.

Two of the dogs were shot and killed at the scene. A third dog is in the custody of animal control.

K8 News has a reporter headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.

