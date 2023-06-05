Arkansas gas prices trickle down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in the Natural State fell 2.6 cents in the last week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell to $3.09.

That’s 2.8 cents less than motorists paid a month ago and $1.30 less than a year ago.

The national average fell 3.9 cents last week to $3.51 per gallon. National diesel prices also fell 3.4 cents to $3.88 a gallon.

Despite the early summer respite, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned the drop could be temporary after OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia announced production cuts.

“As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” he said.

However, he said motorists don’t need to be too worried.

“Any rise in average prices should be fairly small,” he said. “We’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”

