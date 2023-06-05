Arkansas State men’s basketball completes 2023-24 roster, adds forward Lado Laku

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball added their final piece to the 2023-24 roster Monday, landing 6-10 Indian Hills Community College transfer Lado Laku.

JUCORecruiting was first to report. Sources later confirmed the news with KAIT.

Laku played in 34 games for the Warriors this season, starting 25. He averaged under 5 points per game and shot 65 percent (70-108) from the field on 15 minutes a night. He also added 4 rebounds per game and led the team in blocks with 44.

If you expand his stats per 40 minutes, he averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. The forward scored in double figures 6 times during the season, including a season-high 12 points twice.

Laku appeared in 30 games over his first two seasons in college, starting his college career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he scored 25 points with 5 blocks in 64 minutes of game time.

He transferred to Cal State Fullerton for the 2021-22 season where he played in 19 games, including the Titans’ NCAA Tournament First Round matchup against Duke. Laku drilled 2 free throws and added a rebound in 2 minutes played. He scored 34 points with 6 blocks over 6 minutes per game.

Laku joins LaQuill Hardnett and Dyondre Dominguez as forwards to join the Red Wolves from the transfer portal. He’s the second-tallest player on the team, one inch shorter than returning sophomore Izaiyah Nelson.

Laku will have two seasons of eligibility left.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

Caleb Fields (Sr.)

Terrance Ford (Fr.)

Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)

Avery Felts (Soph.)

Julian Lual (Soph.)

Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)

Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

DEPARTURES

Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy

Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

Markise Davis

Omar El-Sheikh

Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

Antwon Jackson (Soph.)

Detrick Reeves (Soph.)

Caleb London (Fr.)

Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

