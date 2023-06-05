Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State men’s basketball completes 2023-24 roster, adds forward Lado Laku

Newest A-State men's basketball commit.
Newest A-State men's basketball commit.(Indian Hills CC Athletics)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball added their final piece to the 2023-24 roster Monday, landing 6-10 Indian Hills Community College transfer Lado Laku.

JUCORecruiting was first to report. Sources later confirmed the news with KAIT.

Laku played in 34 games for the Warriors this season, starting 25. He averaged under 5 points per game and shot 65 percent (70-108) from the field on 15 minutes a night. He also added 4 rebounds per game and led the team in blocks with 44.

If you expand his stats per 40 minutes, he averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per game. The forward scored in double figures 6 times during the season, including a season-high 12 points twice.

Laku appeared in 30 games over his first two seasons in college, starting his college career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he scored 25 points with 5 blocks in 64 minutes of game time.

He transferred to Cal State Fullerton for the 2021-22 season where he played in 19 games, including the Titans’ NCAA Tournament First Round matchup against Duke. Laku drilled 2 free throws and added a rebound in 2 minutes played. He scored 34 points with 6 blocks over 6 minutes per game.

Laku joins LaQuill Hardnett and Dyondre Dominguez as forwards to join the Red Wolves from the transfer portal. He’s the second-tallest player on the team, one inch shorter than returning sophomore Izaiyah Nelson.

Laku will have two seasons of eligibility left.

A-State Men’s Basketball Offseason

TRANSFER PORTAL

PORTAL ADDITIONS

CURRENT RETURNERS

  • Caleb Fields (Sr.)
  • Terrance Ford (Fr.)
  • Izaiyah Nelson (Fr.)
  • Avery Felts (Soph.)
  • Julian Lual (Soph.)
  • Malcolm Farrington (Soph.)
  • Parker St. Pierre (Fr.)

DEPARTURES

  • Mak Manciel (Soph.) - Detroit Mercy
  • Nicolas Tingling (Soph.) - Faulkner

GRADUATED

  • Markise Davis
  • Omar El-Sheikh
  • Dylan Arnette

IN PORTAL

  • Antwon Jackson (Soph.)
  • Detrick Reeves (Soph.)
  • Caleb London (Fr.)
  • Alaaeddine Boutayeb (Fr.)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Black Oak.
One dead, two injured following two-vehicle crash
Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Trash generic
Neighborhood clean up in North Jonesboro
A boil order has been issued for one Sharp County town.
Boil order issued for Sharp County town

Latest News

Arkansas baseball logo
TCU advances to 8th super reginal in program history, eliminates Arkansas
Arkansas State head baseball coach
Tommy Raffo returning as Arkansas State head baseball coach on two-year extension
Former Alabama assistant Derek Rongstad joins the Red Wolves coaching staff.
Bryan Hodgson assembling coaching staff for 2023-24 A-State men’s basketball
Arkansas tops Santa Clara in elimination game, 6-4, earns TCU rematch at Fayetteville Regional