Camryn Newton-Smith, after overcoming adversity, hopes to bring home NCAA Outdoor Championship in first appearance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a long journey for Arkansas State track & field standout Camryn Newton-Smith, full of highs and lows.

Her college career started with several highs, getting named an indoor All-American as a sophomore in 2020.

Then, a low, missing the entire 2021 outdoor season after tearing her Achilles.

But, a common theme with the Australian, she bounced back in 2022 by setting a school record in the javelin.

In 2023, Newton-Smith continued her comeback story with a strong indoor season, but the roller coaster ride of highs and lows would continue.

“She was the number one heptathlete in the country, indoors, going into the national championship,” head coach Dr. Jim Patchell said. “She had a little injury and had to pull out [during the National Championships]. She was disappointed about that.”

Newton-Smith had to pull out after three events due to an ankle injury, but still managed to finish top 15 in the heptathlon, earning honorable mention All-American honors.

She didn’t let another piece of adversity stop her, dominating in the Outdoor season. She was named the Sun Belt Women’s Field Performer of the Year, smashing a conference record in the heptathlon, scoring a total of 5,818 points.

She finished top 3 in 6 of the 7 events en route to qualifying for her first NCAA Outdoor Championships.

“It was great, I just missed my personal best, and I had so many injuries this year so it was really exciting to be able to score so high,” Newton-Smith said. “Super, super excited, I feel like everything is finally coming together.”

The focus, now, is staying healthy ahead of Friday’s meet.

“The heptathlon is a grueling event, that’s the reason you don’t have that event at the regional meet, it would just wipe everyone out,” Dr. Patchell said. “She actually was going to do a couple things at the regionals, but had a little issue with her ankle so we got a medical exemption, she ran down in the long jump and took one attempt in the high jump and then we shut her down.”

Both Patchell and Newton-Smith say the senior will be good to go for the two-day event. Newton-Smith says she’s preparing herself mentally, as she hopes to bring home a national championship.

“It is difficult to separate yourself from what other people are doing but there are so many events and there are events where you’re going to be better than other people and events where other people are going to be better than you,” Newton-Smith said. “You just got to stay in your own lane.”

“I think she’s got a really good shot of maybe a national championship but for sure a First-Team All-American,” Dr. Patchell said. “That’s been kind of her goal. This is her last meet as a Red Wolf, and that’s been her goal since she came here as a freshman is wanting to be a First Team All-American and she’s in position to do that, she’s ready to go.”

Newton-Smith will compete in the heptathlon, starting with the 100-meter hurdles at 2:45 Friday afternoon.

Friday, June 9th

2:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 100m hurdles) (ESPN+)

3:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - high jump) (ESPN+)

5:45pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - shot put) (ESPN+)

9:43pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 200m)

Saturday, June 10th

4:00pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - long jump) (ESPN+)

5:15pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - javelin) (ESPN+)

9:43pm: Camryn Newton-Smith (women’s heptathlon - 800m)

