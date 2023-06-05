Energy Alert
June 5: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another hot day is on tap across Region 8 with the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We are starting off warm across the region with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and we should climb into the low 90s.

Rain chances during the workweek look very low, and warm temperatures will stay with us through the mid-week.

A cold front will push through by Thursday, taking the 90s with it for a few days.

Looking toward the end of the weekend, we could finally get some rain relief.

Some models are hinting at 0.50-1.00″ of rain.

Let’s hope!

In the meantime, keep cool and keep the irrigation going

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A lawsuit filed challenges Act 372, a law that concerns obscene material at libraries across Arkansas; the clarification people against the law seek from lawmakers.

The search for a missing 11-month-old boy and his biological mother last seen Saturday.

The Diamond Hogs fell to TCU on Sunday; the coach tells us what he needs next from his team.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

