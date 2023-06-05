Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mississippi County town host Community Roundtable

One Mississippi County town will allow the community to have their questions answered.
One Mississippi County town will allow the community to have their questions answered.(KAIT 8)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County town will allow the community to have their questions answered.

The city of Blytheville will host a Community Roundtable to discuss issues and answer questions people may have.

The town hall will be held at the Ritz Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

The Blytheville community will gather to hear from numerous public speakers like Mayor Melisa Logan, City Council Representatives, and other city department heads.

Starting June 5, residents can submit questions through email, telephone, and hand-written letters.

The submission deadline is Thursday, June 15.

For more information, call 870-763-3602 or email dorothy@cityofblytheville.com or awilliams@cityofblytheville.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Black Oak.
One dead, two injured following two-vehicle crash
Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Trash generic
Neighborhood clean up in North Jonesboro
A boil order has been issued for one Sharp County town.
Boil order issued for Sharp County town

Latest News

Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
Fans of Marybeth Byrd got a chance to meet and greet the former American Idol contestant on...
Marybeth Byrd hosts meet and greet
Midday Interview: Disney's Aristocats Kids at Foundation of the Arts
LGBTQ+ community reacts to Friend of George's lawsuit victory.
LGBTQ+ community reacts to ruling on drag bill