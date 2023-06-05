Mississippi County town host Community Roundtable

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County town will allow the community to have their questions answered.

The city of Blytheville will host a Community Roundtable to discuss issues and answer questions people may have.

The town hall will be held at the Ritz Civic Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

The Blytheville community will gather to hear from numerous public speakers like Mayor Melisa Logan, City Council Representatives, and other city department heads.

Starting June 5, residents can submit questions through email, telephone, and hand-written letters.

The submission deadline is Thursday, June 15.

For more information, call 870-763-3602 or email dorothy@cityofblytheville.com or awilliams@cityofblytheville.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.