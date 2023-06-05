Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department issues Endangered Person Advisory for 11 month old

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in Advance on Saturday.

According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the missing person incident occurred around 8:10 P.M. on June 3. 11-month-old Jackson Morgan was left in the care of his biological mother, Gretchen Boston, 37. The current guardian left Morgan with his mother for a short period of time to retrieve an item, but upon return, Morgan and Boston were gone.

Jackson Morgan is describe as a white male, height 2′6″, 20 to 25 lbs, blonde hair, and blue eyes. Morgan was last seen wearing a gray onesie with “Boston” on the chest.

The suspect, Gretchen Boston, is described as a white female, height 5′6″, 160 lbs, blonde hair, and blue eyes. Boston was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information related to Morgan, Boston, or anything else related to the endangered missing person is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also contract the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department by calling 573-568-4654, extension 2.

