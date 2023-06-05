Energy Alert
Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sunday’s stormy weather left behind some damage at a north St. Louis church.

Strong winds blew down part of a wall and damaged the roof at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ.

The church is located on Union Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the falling debris.

According to a preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service, thunderstorm winds caused damage to the church. They said several trees and large tree branches were also snapped in the Sherman Park area.

