Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Swimming safely as summer ramps up

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the temperatures get higher, more people will go for a swim to cool off.

Whether it’s a trip to the lake or just swimming in your backyard pool, it’s always important to remember to swim safely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports drowning as the number one cause of death in children ages 1 to 4, and it takes the life of around people annually.

Jonesboro City Pool lifeguard head, Stephen Davis, said accidents like these can happen in the blink of an eye.

“It’s very, very quick. Any kind of water accident that can happen, so you want to keep an eye out,” Davis said. “You know your kids and what they can and can’t do.”

Davis recommends putting your child in some swimming class if they’re going to spend time around water.

The city of Jonesboro offers lessons and other private instructors around the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Black Oak.
One dead, two injured following two-vehicle crash
Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Trash generic
Neighborhood clean up in North Jonesboro
A boil order has been issued for one Sharp County town.
Boil order issued for Sharp County town

Latest News

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Drowning is the number one cause of death for...
Remember these safety tips for kids around the water this summer
This month is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
Get ahead and be proactive when dealing with Alzheimer’s Disease
A boil order has been issued for one Sharp County town.
Boil order issued for Sharp County town
The report shows a slight decline in the high vacancy and turnover rates experienced in 2021...
Missouri Hospital Association report shows need for more nurses