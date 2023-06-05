Swimming safely as summer ramps up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the temperatures get higher, more people will go for a swim to cool off.

Whether it’s a trip to the lake or just swimming in your backyard pool, it’s always important to remember to swim safely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports drowning as the number one cause of death in children ages 1 to 4, and it takes the life of around people annually.

Jonesboro City Pool lifeguard head, Stephen Davis, said accidents like these can happen in the blink of an eye.

“It’s very, very quick. Any kind of water accident that can happen, so you want to keep an eye out,” Davis said. “You know your kids and what they can and can’t do.”

Davis recommends putting your child in some swimming class if they’re going to spend time around water.

The city of Jonesboro offers lessons and other private instructors around the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.