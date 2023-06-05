Energy Alert
TCU’s Tre Richardson hits two slams, drives in 11 in 20-5 rout of Arkansas

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tre Richardson hit two grand slams among his three home runs and tied an NCAA postseason record with 11 RBIs to lead TCU to a 20-5 rout of Arkansas on Sunday in a winner’s bracket game of the Fayetteville Regional.

Richardson hit a grand slam in the first inning and another in the second. His third home run was a two-run shot in the sixth and he added an RBI single in the ninth. He had five hits in six at-bats.

The Horned Frogs had one other home run, a three-run shot by Brayden Taylor in the third inning.

Tavian Josenberger hit two home runs and had three RBIs for Arkansas.

The game was rescheduled from Saturday, when it was not able to start before 11 p.m. There were two lightning delays, for a total of nearly two hours, during Sunday’s game.

TCU advanced to the championship round of the regional on Monday and awaits the winner of a later matchup between Arkansas and Santa Clara.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

