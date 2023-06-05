Thief steals over 30,000 Pokemon cards
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a suspect who, police say, stole up to $12,000 of items.
Jonesboro police were called to a residential burglary at the 700-block of W Nettleton Ave on June 4.
The victim told police they had been gone for a month.
When they returned, they found a rear window broken and several things missing.
Police say the thief stole almost $12,000 of items, including a Playstation 5, a large flat-screen TV, a Nintendo Switch, and over 30,000 Pokemon cards collected since the 1990s.
Police encourage anyone with information to come forward.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.