Tommy Raffo returning as Arkansas State head baseball coach on two-year extension

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo will return for his 16th season in 2024, the school announced Monday.

The extension is for two years and is set to expire on June 1, 2025, with Raffo set to make $77,000 per season.

Raffo, who owns a career record of 361-425-1, led the Red Wolves to a 20-31 record last season. The team, which had 22 newcomers, finished 12th in the revamped Sun Belt, missing the conference tournament for the second straight year.

Raffo’s contract was scheduled to run out at the end of June. He’s second on the school’s all-time win list and the second-longest tenured head coach in school history.

“Following comprehensive conversations with Coach Raffo, a highly-respected figure in the baseball world, he is committed to improving our on-field performance and has meticulously evaluated the different paths moving forward to get it done,” Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton said in a release. “Coaching is one of several aspects necessary for us to become an elite program. We are working diligently to improve our baseball budget and facilities, including the field and stadium, to move us closer to our conference peers. That is a priority for us and something we are currently addressing.”

Arkansas State ranks last in the Sun Belt in total budget according to the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis.

“We return a core group of players that consistently showed improvement during the season,” Raffo said in a release. “If baseball in the Sun Belt has shown us anything this year with the new additions, it highlighted the need for improvements.”

The team saw growth offensively last season, seeing improvements in batting average, extra-base hits and RBI from the 2022 squad. While the team ranked top 5 in the Sun Belt in doubles, the Red Wolves ranked 11th in runs scored, 10th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

The pitching regressed, with the team’s earned run average dropping from 6.61 in 2022 to 7.35 in 2023, ranking in the bottom third of the country, leading to the departure of pitching coach Alan Dunn.

“I want to thank AD for his commitment to our program over the last two years,” Raffo said. “I have the utmost respect for him as a person and a coach. I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

The updated contract has a few amendments. If the school fires Raffo during the 2024 season, Raffo will be owed the remainder of his salary. If Raffo is fired after the 2024 season, the school would owe Raffo one month’s payment within 30 days of the firing.

A-State saw its batting average (.246 to .276), doubles (65 to 118), home runs (40 to 41) and RBI (214 to 326) climb in 2023 compared to the prior season, while it also tripled its number of double plays turned and committed 26 fewer errors to improve its fielding percentage from .952 to .968. The Red Wolves ranked 22nd in the nation in doubles per game (2.31) and return all but one position player in 2024, including Brandon Hager, who posted a team-high 15 home runs that tied the second most in school history for a single season. The Red Wolves' 118 doubles tied the program's fourth-highest single-season total and were the most since 2005.

A-State improved its national ranking in runs per game (4.7 to 7.3) from 278th in 2022 to 89th in 2023, a 55 percent increase. While the Red Wolves' offensive production increased significantly this past season, leading to 13 victories when scoring at least 10 runs, it also suffered 14 setbacks when allowing 10 or more runs and dropped 10 contests when leading or tied after six innings.

