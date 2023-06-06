Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Amazing’: 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together

Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high school together. (Source: WHDH)
By Dan Hausle, WHDH
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFORD, Mass. (WHDH) - More than a dozen twins and a set of triplets graduated from a Massachusetts high school last week.

Westford Academy’s graduation ceremony may have seemed a bit repetitive but that was because the class of 2023 included triplets and 15 sets of twins.

“They hang out together. They play sports together. They do activities together. And they’re all graduating together,” Daniel Twomey, dean of students, said.

The twin brothers and sisters said being a twin has its ups and downs.

“We know how to share because we grew up together. We know how to make friends because we made them together,” said twin Meghan Hall.

While a fellow graduating twin, Graham Stair, added, “She follows me everywhere. I can’t get rid of her.”

The group realized just how special the class was when they started laying out the yearbook - they needed two pages for the twins’ club.

“I think the real impact moment was looking at that page in print in the yearbook. That final moment for me was wow,” Principal James Antonelli said.

And yes, the triplets say they get to pull rank.

“To be the only triplets among all these twins is nice. Strength in numbers,” said Ben Jone, graduating triplet.

Principal Antonelli says the group has a unique bond.

“Five years from now when they come back for their reunion, it’s going to be amazing,” he said.

School officials said next year’s graduating class looks to be a little more typical with just six sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
Collins' crowning-moment after being announced as Miss New York 2023.
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown

Latest News

The city of Blytheville is hosting a town hall on June 27 at The Ritz Civic Center to address...
City to host town hall to address needs
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall-style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid with swipes at Trump
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
Florida official says migrants flown to California went willingly, refutes claims of coercion