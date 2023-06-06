Arkansas State reveals 2023 women’s soccer schedule

Arkansas State women’s soccer head coach Brian Dooley released the Red Wolves 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The 17-game slate features seven non-conference fixtures including matchups with Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

A-State gets the 2023 campaign underway on Aug. 8 with an exhibition encounter at Little Rock. A second exhibition match has the Red Wolves hosting Northwest Mississippi Community College on Aug. 11 ahead of the 2023 season opener Aug. 17 at Arkansas.

The Red Wolves host Southern University in the home opener on Aug. 20 and welcome Jackson State on Aug. 24 for back-to-back home matches. Road contests at Central Arkansas (Aug. 27) and Kansas (Aug. 31) round out the non-conference road slate before the Red Wolves host Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 3 and Oklahoma State on Sept. 7.

A-State opens Sun Belt Conference play with back-to-back home games against James Madison (Sept. 15) and Texas State (Sept. 21). The Red Wolves also have home contests in league play against Troy (Oct. 5), ULM (Oct. 15) and Appalachian State (Oct. 22). A-State hits the road to face Southern Miss (Sept. 24), Coastal Carolina (Oct. 1), Georgia State (Oct. 8), Louisiana (Oct. 19) and South Alabama (Oct. 26) in the league slate.

Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s soccer team by following the squad on Twitter @AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

2023 Arkansas State Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 8 – at Little Rock (Exhibition)

Aug. 11 – Northwest Mississippi CC (Exhibition)

Aug. 17 – at Arkansas

Aug. 20 – Southern

Aug. 24 – Jackson State

Aug. 27 – at Central Arkansas

Aug. 31 – at Kansas

Sept. 3 – Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 7 – Oklahoma State

Sept.15 – James Madison*

Sept. 21 – Texas State*

Sept. 24 – at Southern Miss*

Oct. 1 – at Coastal Carolina*

Oct. 5 – Troy*

Oct. 8 – at Georgia State*

Oct. 15 – ULM*

Oct. 19 – at Louisiana*

Oct. 22 – Appalachian State*

Oct. 26 – at South Alabama*

* - Sun Belt Conference Games

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.