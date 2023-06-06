ASU-Newport acquires FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Arkansas State University-Newport’s Industrial Maintenance program is proud to announce the acquisition of a new FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System that will offer students hands-on experience with cutting-edge industrial robotics technology.

This state-of-the-art robot is designed to work alongside human workers, handling light and repetitive tasks such as material handling, small parts assembly, and palletizing applications.

The addition of this Robotics Training System provides our students with an unparalleled opportunity to work with one of the most advanced robotics systems available, enhancing their skills and preparing them for careers in advanced manufacturing and automation.

The robot boasts state-of-the-art safety features – it is equipped with advanced sensor technology that automatically detects and stops after a collision with a fixed object or human worker, eliminating the need for a safety fence.

The FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System will provide ASUN students with a unique opportunity to gain practical experience with the latest robotics technology, preparing them for the demands of the modern workforce.

The acquisition of this state-of-the-art robot is a testament to ASUN’s commitment to providing its students with access to the latest tools and technologies, ensuring that they are prepared for success in the rapidly evolving field of advanced manufacturing.

“By offering our students hands-on experience with the latest robotics technology, we are ensuring that they have the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in this field,” said Michael Nowlin, dean for Applied Science. “This FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System is a major asset to our program, and we are excited to see the many ways in which it will benefit our students.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

