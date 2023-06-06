Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Blytheville ready to fill gap from Workforce Center loss

The city of Blytheville says it is ready to meet the needs from the upcoming loss of the...
The city of Blytheville says it is ready to meet the needs from the upcoming loss of the Workforce Center. The Division of Workforce Services announced last month it was closing the office in Blytheville, among others, in a restructuring effort.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County town says it is ready to meet the needs of the upcoming loss of the Workforce Center.

The Division of Workforce Services announced last month it was closing the office in Blytheville, among others, in a restructuring effort.

While some residents said the need was there for the Workforce Center, others, like Latroy Golden, feel differently.

“I had been there so many times, I can’t tell you when the last time I have been,” she said. “I’ve been coming to TempsPlus Staffing ever since I’ve been here, and I got my first job.”

Clif Chitwood, president of Cotton to Steel, which works on economic development in Mississippi County, says there are three temp agencies, including TempsPlus Staffing, ready to find people temporary and permanent jobs.

“They each have hundreds of people doing temporary work for companies which, for many of our large corporate companies, that’s how you get on permanently,” he said.

Chitwood said low-skill jobs are few in the county, a reason why Arkansas Northeastern College is focusing on training people for higher-skilled jobs.

“We’ve taught thousands of people, along with our corporate partner, how to make steel handle steel, make boiling gas pipes and a myriad of other technical and well-paying duties that are required if you’re going to be a steel leader such as Mississippi county,” he said.

While the Department of Workforce Services and Chitwood believe the workforce center closing will have a minimal impact on the community, Golden feels differently. She hopes the loss of the workforce center won’t strain the temporary agencies.

“Y’all gotta think about the people who want to work for y’all,” she said. “How do you think we feel? I can’t tell you how to fix it. They’re going to have to fix it; that’s up to them. I just want to work,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
Collins' crowning-moment after being announced as Miss New York 2023.
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound
The city of Blytheville is hosting a town hall on June 27 at The Ritz Civic Center to address...
City to host town hall to address needs
The department said the chains were there when crews arrived for work on Monday morning,...
Stolen equipment returned to ArDOT construction site
Blytheville mayor promotes town hall