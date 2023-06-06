City to host town hall to address needs

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - City officials are hosting a town hall on June 27 at The Ritz Civic Center to address the community’s needs.

Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan said she has been in office for six months and hasn’t had the opportunity to hear concerns from the public.

“This is our opportunity to take a proactive approach to address the concerns of the residents and the people that are interested stakeholders in what happens going forward in the city of Blytheville,” she said.

City officials and department heads will join the mayor to discuss upcoming projects.

“We’re going to talk about the sewer upgrade, where we started, where we are now. We want to talk about what that means for the city as a whole,” Logan added.

The mayor is also asking for questions submitted before the town hall.

“If we get prior knowledge of the things we’re going to be asked, that gives us an opportunity to do the research, do our due diligence, pull any ordinance that makes reference to the needs of the community,” she said. “People have a right to ask whatever question they feel is necessary or whatever issue that plagues them individually or in their neighborhood or what they see in the city as a whole.”

Logan said she wanted to ensure the community had time to address their concerns.

“It’s not a city council meeting, and you know where everything is timed or it’s not on the agenda, so we can’t talk about it,” Logan said. “I want the community to bring their agenda to us, instead of us bringing the agenda to them.”

The town hall will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 27 at The Ritz Civic Center in Blytheville.

Questions can be submitted through email, letters, or by telephone. The deadline to submit questions will be June 15.

