Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

County road closed for road replacement

The Craighead County Highway Department announced on Facebook, they'll be closing a county road...
The Craighead County Highway Department announced on Facebook, they'll be closing a county road for replacment.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your route takes you through one county road, you might need to find another way.

The Craighead County Highway Department announced County Road 928 will be closed for road work starting June 6.

The department plans on replacing the entire road.

Only local traffic will be allowed.

Detour signs will be set up to alert the public of the road closure.

The department advises commuters should allow for extra time.

The road will remain closed for one month, the department said, or until work is completed.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her
One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Black Oak.
One dead, two injured following two-vehicle crash
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Trash generic
Neighborhood clean up in North Jonesboro

Latest News

renderings of the new building show how the drop off and pickup will go taking cars off the...
Local Junior High unveils new building looking to improve education
Local Junior High unveils new building looking to improve education
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
Tommy Raffo returning as Arkansas State head baseball coach on two-year extension