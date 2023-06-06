County road closed for road replacement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If your route takes you through one county road, you might need to find another way.

The Craighead County Highway Department announced County Road 928 will be closed for road work starting June 6.

The department plans on replacing the entire road.

Only local traffic will be allowed.

Detour signs will be set up to alert the public of the road closure.

The department advises commuters should allow for extra time.

The road will remain closed for one month, the department said, or until work is completed.

